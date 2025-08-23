Pola is a unique and heartfelt rural festival dedicated to honouring bulls and oxen, essential farming partners. Observed during the month of Shravan on the new moon day (Amavasya), Pola is a tribute to the strength and loyalty of these animals, who help plough the fields and sustain agricultural life. Bail Pola 2025 falls on Saturday, August 23. Bail Pola 2025 will be celebrated with devotion and joy across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Chhattisgarh as farmers honour their bulls and oxen for their hard work in the fields. The harvest festival, also known simply as Pola, is marked by rituals, colourful decorations, processions and heartfelt prayers for prosperity. On this auspicious occasion, people look for Bail Pola 2025 images, Happy Pola HD wallpapers, greetings, WhatsApp status messages and SMS to share with loved ones and spread festive cheer online. Bail Pola 2025 Date, Rituals and Significance: When Is Pola Festival in Maharashtra? Know About the Day Dedicated To Bulls and Oxen That Play a Crucial Role in Farming.

On this day, farmers bathe and decorate their bulls with ornaments, colourful shawls, and painted horns. Rituals and pujas are performed, and processions are carried out with music and folk dancing, all expressing gratitude to the animals that support rural livelihoods. Sharing greetings on Pola is a cherished tradition that spreads the spirit of respect, community, and agricultural pride. Whether among family, neighbours, or fellow farmers, people exchange heartfelt wishes like “Pola cha Hardik Shubhechha” or “Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous Pola!” It’s a time to honour the animals and the hard work and unity of farming communities. These greetings often come with sweets, symbolic gifts, or shared meals that reflect the abundance and gratitude the festival celebrates. As you observe Pola 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of HD Images and wallpapers you can download and share with friends and family as greetings for the day. Bail Pola 2025 Mehndi Designs: Bail Mehndi Designs, Pola Henna Art and Arabic Mehandi Patterns For Hands and Feet To Celebrate the Festival.

Bail Pola (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Joyous Bail Pola 2025! May the Hard Work of Farmers and the Strength of Bulls Bring Prosperity and Happiness Into Your Lives.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Pola! On This Day of Gratitude, Let Us Honour the Dedication of Bulls and Oxen Who Help Sustain Our Fields and Our Food.

Bail Pola 2025 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Bail Pola 2025! May Your Home Be Filled With Peace, Abundance and Festive Joy.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Spirit of Pola Remind Us of the Bond Between Humans, Animals and Nature. Wishing You a Prosperous and Blessed Bail Pola. Happy Bail Pola

Happy Bail Pola (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Pola Festival! May the Celebrations of This Day Bring Success in Your Work, Joy in Your Heart and Positivity in Your Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Bail Pola, May Your Fields Flourish, Your Family Prosper and Your Days Be Filled With Good Fortune. Happy Bail Pola

In modern times, Pola greetings have also found a digital form, with people sharing wishes through WhatsApp, social media, and festive images that feature bulls, farms, and traditional motifs. Urban families with rural roots also take this opportunity to connect with their heritage by sending greetings to elders and relatives in villages. These simple messages are more than just customary; they reflect values of gratitude, harmony with nature, and cultural pride. Whether spoken in person or sent across screens, Pola greetings carry the timeless message of respecting all who labour and contribute to life’s growth and sustenance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).