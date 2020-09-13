It is Positive Thinking Day 2020 today, September 13. In times like this, when we are in a pandemic, the day stands significant even more. The day is observed to motivate everyone to concentrate on all things positive. On this day, no negative thoughts are allowed! Too much negativity can be bad for the soul and often lower your will to achieve something. As we celebrate Positive Thinking Day 2020, here we bring you quotes and HD images to celebrate positivity in life. These eleven sayings will remind you on the importance of positive thinking and how it can create a significant impact in your day to day life, especially during a global health crisis like this, where only hope and positivity can motivate us. Never Give Up! Positive Thoughts and Quotes to Overcome Depression and Remember That Life is Beautiful!

There are a lot of people in life who tend to view the negative in every situation, rather than being positive. This is not always bad. It can mean that you are prepared for the worst. But too much negativity is never good for your soul and health. In fact, you can prolong your life with happiness and optimism. So, on Positive Thinking Day 2020, try to encourage positivity in you and think about positive outcomes with these motivational quotes and sayings.

Positive Thought (Photo Credits: File Photo)

"The World Breaks Everyone and Afterward, Some Are Strong at the Broken Places." Ernest Hemingway

“Change your thoughts and you can change your world.” –Norman Vincent Peale

Positive Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

"Parents Can Only Give Good Advice of Put Them on the Right Paths, but the Final Forming of a Person's Character Lies in Their Own Hands." Anne Frank

“There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own self.” –Aldous Huxley

Positive Thought on Life (Photo Credits: File Photo)

"Strength Does Not Come From Physical Capacity. It Comes From an Indomitable Will." Mahatma Gandhi

“The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.” –Alice Walker

Positive Quotes on Life (Photo Credits: File Photo)

"If You Can Quit for a Day, You Can Quit for a Lifetime." Benjamin Alire Sáenz

“Nurture your mind with great thoughts, for you will never go any higher than you think.” –Benjamin Disraeli

Positive Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A Powerful Attitude Awakens Inner Strength, Energy, Motivation and Initiative." Remez Sasson

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)"I Will Forever Remain Humble Because I Know I Could Have Less. I Will Always Be Grateful Because I Know I've Had Less." Anonymous

Positive Thinking Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

“Believe that life is worth living and your belief will help create the fact.” –William James

While there are a number of different techniques and approaches that you can use to try and be more of a positive thinker, sending positive quotes and messages can also be another way to inculcate it in your habit. In addition, these Positive Thinking Day 2020 quotes and sayings can also be useful to send to your near ones, so that they can also encourage positive thinking.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 06:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).