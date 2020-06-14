Never Give Up! Positive Thoughts and Quotes to Overcome Depression and Remember That Life is Beautiful!

Times may seem difficult especially in the year 2020, where we are battling a pandemic as just another problem these days. There are natural disasters in some places, manmade problems in another and everything that seems to be coming right now. But while we all gather strength to deal with it, giving up is not an option. The lockdown, staying away from your loved ones, not being able to travel or not having a stable job all of it may crumbling down on your anxieties but that will only put you down. We also know that being positive is not the same as just reading "Be positive." But it is a way of life that we all need to adapt no matter what life throws at you. And if you're just looking for some positivity, we give you a list of quotes that reiterate why one should never give up. Positive Quotes on Happiness With HD Images & Good Morning Messages to Send Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Staying positive at this time can get difficult, and because of the stigma around depression and mental health people do not talk about it. But keeping low and not discussing one's problem with others adds more pressure and emotional pain. Reach out to your closest friends, family members in need and just talk freely of how you feel. And if you are looking for some positivity and sayings to remind you to not give up, we have got you the best ones. Just read through and pass them along to your friends and family and spread a smile.

Don't give up messages (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Quote Reads: “When you feel like giving up, just remember the reason why you held on for so long.”

Quote Reads: “You just can’t beat the person who won’t give up.” ―Babe Ruth

Be Kind (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Quote Reads: “Place your hand over your heart, can you feel it? That is called purpose. You’re alive for a reason so don’t ever give up.”

Quote Reads: “Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.”

Happiness quotes (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Quote Reads: “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try Again. Fail again. Fail better.” – Samuel Beckett

Quote Reads: 'We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey." – Kenji Miyazawa

Quote Reads: "Once you choose hope, anything’s possible." – Christopher Reeve

Don't Give Up (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Quote Reads: "We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars." Oscar Wilde

It is important to understand that we need to be there for each other and lift each other's spirits. You can always seek help without having any qualms about it. One thing if it helps you, you are not alone. We all are in this together may sound cliche but its the comfort that you can always use and talk. Life is beautiful and precious, live it!

