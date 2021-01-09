Every year, January 9 is celebrated as Pravasi Bharatiya Divas across India. Also known as NRI Day, this commemoration is dedicated to celebrating all those Indians who are striving to make a living abroad and reaching for their dreams. The celebration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was first started in 2015, and Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 celebration is sure to be one fun event. Every year, on this celebration, the government of India organises various events and marks all the contributions that NRIs make to our country. People often share NRI Day 021 wishes, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 messages, Happy NRI Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

The date of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations also holds immense significance. It was on this day (January 9) in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa. The celebration of celebration Pravasi Bharatiya Divas also includes dedicated seminars and events that are attended by the whos who across the world. From inviting and facilitating NRIs who have been making India proud abroad, to celebrating all that they have done for the country, NRI Day is focused on a multitude of things. The celebration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has been spread across various cities across India as well as some international celebrations, like that held in Singapore in 2018 from January 7 to January 9.

As we celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021, here are some NRI Day 021 wishes, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 messages, Happy NRI Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with your NRI friends and family.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy “Pravasi Bharatiya Divas” or the NRI Day to All the Lovable Citizens of the Country Residing Across the World.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing All the Proud NRI Citizens of This Country on the Eve of NRI Day to Have a Great Day and Good Luck in Their Future Endeavors.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Best Wishes to All the Non-resident Indians Across the World on This Great Day. May You All Make the Name of This Country Proud Across the Globe With Your Fine Achievements.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Heartfelt Thank You and Congratulations to All the NRI’s Making Our Country Proud and Making the NRI Day Worth Celebrating.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The NRI Day Wishes All the Non-residents of the Country to Enjoy This Day With Your Near and Dear Ones and Expects Them to Keep Close to Their Roots and Continue Working for This Nation.

Along with the above NRI Day 2021 messages, you can also share some fun WhatsApp stickers to make the event memorable. It is unique to note that the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held in Varanasi from January 21 to 23 last year so as to help people experience the Kumbh Mela as well as enjoy India’s Republic Day on January 26. In addition to this, the Ministry of External Affairs also celebrated Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2020 by interacting with the diaspora across eight countries through video conferencing. The celebration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 is sure also to be restricted online in efforts to keep everyone safe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2021 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).