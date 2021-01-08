Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is a celebratory day observed every year in India on January 9. The day marks the contribution of the overseas Indian community or NRIs towards the development of India. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 will be celebrated on Saturday. The day also commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to Ahmedabad on January 9, 1915.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention is held every year. It is a flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs. The PBD Convention is also sponsored by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the Confederation of Indian Industries and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Pravasi Bhartiya Divas Convention Opportunity to Deliberate on Challenges Faced by India: MoS MEA.

The decision to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was taken in accordance with recommendations of the High Level Committee (HLC). The committee was set up the government of India under the chairmanship of L. M. Singhvi. The then Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, announced the "Pravasi Bharatiya Divas" on January 9, 2002. The day was chosen to mark the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to India.

The 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is being organised on Saturday, January 9, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event is being organised in view of the sentiments of the vibrant diaspora community, said a statement issued from the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday. The convention will be held in a virtual format. The theme of 16th PBD Convention 2021 is "Contributing to Aatmanirbhar Bharat". The PBD convention will have three segments and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

