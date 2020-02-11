Promise Day 2020 Romantic Quotes, Images & Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Messages, Wishes and SMS to Celebrate The Fifth Day of Valentine's Week

Happy Promise Day Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

February 14 aka Valentine's Day is just a few rays away. And the days preceding this to this monumental celebration of love and togetherness is commemorated as Valentine's Week by people across the world. February 11, the fifth day of this week-long celebration is commemorated as Promise Day. As the name suggests, Promise Day stands as a day dedicated to the promises and commitments we make to our loved ones with the pure-hearted intent to stand by them. People often resort to sending Happy Promise Day wishes and Promise Day special quotes to their loved ones to express the love and gratitude, as well as to express all the promises they want to make to them.

While Valentine's Day marks the death anniversary of Saint Valentine, this day has been cited as a celebration of love and togetherness for decades. This celebration was preceded into the week prior to February 14, in recent years. This celebration begins with Rose Day on February 7 and goes on to Kiss Day celebration on February 13. Promise Day celebration in this Valentine's Week is one of the most important days in this celebratory time. Promises are the most essential and innocent way of expressing our love for our partners and staying in line with these promises is what makes the relationships stay longer.

If you too are excited about celebrating Promise Day 2020 with your partner and are looking for some inspiration to strike, here are a few Promise Day Quotes, Happy Promise Day 2020 Wishes, Promise Day WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to share with your friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Keep Every Promise You Make and Only Make Promises You Can Keep. – Anthony Hitt"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Promises Are the Uniquely Human Way of Ordering the Future, Making It Predictable and Reliable to the Extent That This Is Humanly Possible. – Hannah Arend"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "It Is Easy to Make Promises – It Is Hard Work to Keep Them. – Boris Johnson"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "You Cannot Live on Other People’s Promises, but if You Promise Others Enough, You Can Live on Your Own. – Mark Caine"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Some People Break Promises for the Pleasure of Breaking Them. – William Hazlitt"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "The Promises of Yesterday Are the Taxes of Today. – William Lyon MacKenzie"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Better a Broken Promise Than None at All. – Mark Twain"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "When You Make a Promise, Keep It. – Zig Ziglar"

While there is no single language that conveys love, there is no questioning the fact that nothing captures it as beautifully as poetry. Here’s hoping these quotes, wishes and messages add a little more happiness and love in your life. Valentine’s Week celebration is all about remembering the essence of love and going back to the basics, and nothing can beat making a heartily vow in being traditional and romantic. Happy Promise Day!