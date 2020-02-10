Promise Day 2020 Date & Significance: Know All About the Fifth Day of Valentine Week That Is All About Forever Promises

Promise Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Promise Day is the fifth day of Valentine Week celebration, which builds up to the grand commemoration of Valentine's Day on February 14. Every year Valentine Week celebrations begin on February 7 with Rose Day and Promise Day is celebrated on February 11. Promise Day 2020 brings with it the opportunity to right all our past wrongs, step up in our relationships and make promises to our loved ones that we intend to fulfill wholeheartedly. Happy Promise Day 2020 Songs: Best Romantic Bollywood Tracks To Reinvent Your Relationship This Mush-Filled Week! (Watch Videos).

Promise Day holds great significance in the celebration of Valentine's Week. This week-long festivity is filled with various elements that we use in our daily life to express our love and affection for the special ones. Promise Day brings out the romantic in you and urges you to encapsulate all that you wish to promise to your partner.

While this day is mainly celebrated by couples who make their own personal vows to each other, that captures the essence of their journey. In recent times, people have also taken this day to give unique promise rings as gifts to their partner or even their friends to seal their promises. From the commitment of being there for your loved ones to put them first or even smaller promises like going out for dates every month or getting ice creams together every weekend, this day is celebrated most adorably. Promise Day 2020: From Health Gadgets to Quirky Photoshoots, 5 Promise Day Gifts That Have a Deeper Meaning.

Valentine's Day celebration is all about celebrating love and the power it holds to change the world. Saint Valentine's sacrifice for standing up for love and marrying off soldiers who were barred from this privilege is proof that love is above all. And on Promise Day, these simple vows add more love to the air. Here's hoping that you have a romantic and memorable promise day, we cross our hearts.