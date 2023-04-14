Puthandu 2023 will be observed on Friday, April 14. It is also known as Puthuvarudam or the Tamil New Year. Puthandu is the first day of the year of the Tamil calendar, traditionally celebrated by Tamil Hindus. On this day, people clean their houses and decorate the entrance with beautiful kolam designs. As you observe Puthandu 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Puthandu 2023 kolam designs that you can try and decorate your house beautifully for the festival. Tamil New Year Kolam and ‘Happy Puthandu’ Flower Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate the Day!

On Puthandu, Tamil people meet and greet each other by saying "Puttantu valttukkal", meaning "Happy New Year." They invite their near and dear ones to their house for a traditional feast and to spend a good time with all their loved ones. This festival gives you an opportunity to spend family time with all your loved ones. To welcome family and friends, they prepare a traditional feast, decorate their houses beautifully and draw unique kolam designs at the entrance of their homes. Here are a bunch of videos of Puthandu 2023 kolam and rangoli designs that you can try for the festival to decorate your house. Puthandu 2023 Recipe Videos: From Vazhakkai Varuval to Kalkandu Sadam, 5 Food Items To Celebrate Tamil New Year.

Puthandu 2023 Kolam Designs

Tamil New Year 2023 Rangoli Designs

Puthandu 2023 Kolam Patterns

Puthandu 2023 Rangoli Patterns

On this day, people wear new clothes, and children go to their elders to pay respect to them and seek their blessings. It is an auspicious day to start the year with your loved ones. Like every other festival, it is a day to celebrate with your friends and family. Wishing everyone Happy Puthandu 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).