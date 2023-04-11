Puthandu is the first day of the Tamil New Year. It is observed on April 13 or 14 every year. Puthandu is the first day of the Tamil New Year. This year Puthandu 2023 will be celebrated on April 14. People gear up for the auspicious day by cleaning and decorating their houses. They prepare delicious traditional food and invite friends and family for a traditional dinner. As you celebrate Puthandu 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a list of food items you can prepare for a fantastic dinner with your friends and family on this day. Make Mangai Pachadi Recipe To Celebrate Tamil New Year With Flavour!

1. Masala Dal Vada

To begin your get-together on Puthandu, you can start with Masala Dal Vada made at home with all the lip-smacking spices. It is an amazing dish that will give an impressive start to your get-together.

2. Veppampoo Rasam

Rasam is loved by almost everyone, especially in South India. Try this given recipe to give an amazing taste to your regular Rasam as you celebrate Puthandu 2023.

3. Manga Pachadi

Manga Pachadi is a side dish made using ingredients like raw mango, jaggery, sambar powder masala and betel leaves. It is a must as you enter into the Tamil New Year.

4. Vazhakkai Varuval

Vazhakkai Varuval is a mouth-watering side dish made using raw bananas and is mostly enjoyed along with rice. It is spicy and slightly crisp and can be combined as a side dish with rasam, sambhar, kuzhambu and dal.

5. Kalkandu Sadam

Any Indian festival is incomplete without sweets, and every festive dinner must need a sweet dessert. Kalkandu Sadam is one such dessert which is loved on the occasion of Puthandu.

The above-mentioned dishes may or may not make it to your menu for a Puthandu feast, but they surely deserve to be tried as you celebrate the Tamil New Year 2023.

Wishing everyone Happy Puthandu 2023!

