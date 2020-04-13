Puthandu Vazthukal Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Tamil New Year 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Puthandu Vazthukal (File Image)

Puthandu Vazthukal Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Puthandu is one of the most important festivals for the people of the Tamil community. The festive occasion of Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarusham, is celebrated as Tamil New Year. It earmarks the beginning of the Tamil month Chithirai, as per the lunisolar Hindu month. People observe Puthandu with great pomp and grandeur celebrations. People celebrate the festival of Tamil New Year by sending the latest festive images and wallpapers amongst their loved on this auspicious day. If you, too, are looking for Tamil New Year 2020 HD Images, Puthandu Vazthukal HD pictures, Puthandu Vazthukal wishes, Puthandu Vazthukal wallpapers, Puthandu greetings, Tamil New Year greetings, Tamil New Year 2020 wishes, and more, you have come to the right place. Puthandu 2020 Greetings & Puthandu Vazthukal HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Photos, SMS & Messages to Send Tamil New Year Wishes.

Puthandu festival is celebrated by people of Tamil community around the world. People can share these popular Puthandu festive images and wallpapers with their friends, family, relatives, etc. via WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and other social messaging apps. It is a nice gesture to send love and regards to your loved ones on this auspicious day of Puthandu.

Puthandu Vazthukal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and All of Your Family Members Be Blessed With Good Health and Good Fortune This Puthandu. Happy Tamil New Year!

Puthandu Vazthukal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Tamil New Year, I Wish That You Are Showered With the Best of Divine Blessings That Fill Your Life With New Opportunities and Heart With Eternal Happiness.

Puthandu Vazthukal (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That This Tamil New Year Bring Into Your Life Lots of Good Things and Good Times.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending My Warmest Greetings to You This New Year. May You Fulfill All of Your New Year’s Resolutions. Puthandu Vazhtukal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy New Year to You and Your Family, May You Have a Great Time All Through the Year.

How to Download Puthandu Vazthukal WhatsApp Stickers Online?

People can download/save these amazing Tamil New Year wallpapers and HD pictures, and share them across through picture messages. Also, they can compile them into making creative GIFs and videos as well. Another way to share festive greetings is to use WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have become too popular recently. HERE is the link to download from Play Store. We wish everyone celebrating Tamil New Year Puthandu Vazthukal.