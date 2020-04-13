Puthandu 2020: Date, Significance, Puthandu Vazthukal Meaning and Celebrations Associated With Tamil New Year

Puthandu 2020 date (Photo Credits: File Image)

April is the month of harvest and new beginnings. This month is filled with multiple celebrations that take place across the country and one such key celebration has to be Puthandu or the Tamil New Year. celebrated every year in the month of April, this festival commemorates the beginning of a new year according to the Tamil calendar. Puthandu 2020 will be celebrated on April 14 and marks the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai. This is an extremely important festival that is commemorated by Hindu Tamilians across the world and is extremely significant to one and all. Tamilians wish each other by saying 'Puthandu Vazthuka, it means 'Happy New Year.' Puthandu 2020 Greetings & Puthandu Vazthukal HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Photos, SMS & Messages to Send Tamil New Year Wishes.

When is Tamil New Year celebrated?

Tamil New Year is celebrated on the first day of Chithirai month according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. While the date of this may differ from time to time, it mostly falls on April 14. Puthandu 2020 will also be commemorated on April 14.

Significance of Tamil New Year

Puthandu marks the beginning of a New Year for Hindu Tamilians across the world. It is, therefore, an extremely significant celebration that is accompanied by grand feasts, festive celebrations and of course dedicated prayers. Puthandu celebration is a great way for families to come together and enjoy some delicious feast and much-needed time together. While there are no specific ways of bringing in the New Year, religious people make it a point to get a new Panchang that will capture all the important dates and timings of the coming year and help them plan better for the coming times.

In addition to this, Puthandu celebration also boasts of a few age-old traditions, especially when it comes to the delicacies made on this day. Puthandu celebrations seem incomplete without the preparation of two special Pachadis - one sour(traditionally made of neem) and the other sweet(made with mangoes). The feast needs to have all the different tastes that our meals can include to signify that the year is going to be filled with all types of emotions as well. Making the special rice kheer called pal payasam is also an important part of this celebration.

It is important to note that Puthandu is not only celebrated in India but by Hindu Tamilians in various parts of the world. Countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Reunion, Mauritius and other countries with Tamil diaspora also bring in this important day. We hope that this Tamil New Year fills your life with new opportunities and positive thoughts. Happy Puthandu.