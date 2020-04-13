Puthandu 2020 Greetings & Puthandu Vazthukal HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Photos, SMS & Messages to Send Tamil New Year Wishes

Puthandu Vazthukal (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is a festive day in the country today as several people begin their traditional new year today. It happens to be the celebration of Puthandu, the Tamil New Year today. Each community in the country has its set of festivals and April 14 marks the day on which Bengalis, Assamese, Malayalis also mark their respective new year festivities. Although this time the celebrations will not be as grand as before, because of the Coronavirus lockdown, people will definitely send out their best wishes and messages to their friends and family. Tamilians greet each other by saying Puthandu Vazthukal that translates to ‘Happy New Year’. On the day of Puthandu 2020, we have got you a collection of Happy Puthandu wishes, images, greetings, GIFS and WhatsApp stickers which you can download for free and send everyone. Scroll below for some of the best Puthandu greetings and wishes.

Puthandu is the first day of the year on the Tamil calendar. It is believed on this day, Lord Brahma started the creation of this universe. The Tamil New Year is marked not only in the state of Tamil Nadu but by the Tamil speaking community even in the neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Singapore. This time, the best way to celebrate this festival is by staying indoors and in the company of your closest family members. If you are unable to wish your extended family or friends in person, you can always wish them online. We have got you lovely Puthandu Vazthukal images, messages and greetings which are for free download.

Puthandu Vazthukal (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May You and All of Your Family Members Be Blessed With Good Health and Good Fortune This Puthandu. Happy Tamil New Year!

Message Reads: On This Tamil New Year, I Wish That You Are Showered With the Best of Divine Blessings That Fill Your Life With New Opportunities and Heart With Eternal Happiness.

Puthandu Vazthukal (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: I Wish That This Tamil New Year Bring Into Your Life Lots of Good Things and Good Times.

Message Reads: Sending My Warmest Greetings to You This New Year. May You Fulfill All of Your New Year’s Resolutions. Puthandu Vazhtukal!

Puthandu messages greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy New Year to You and Your Family, May You Have a Great Time All Through the Year.

Puthandu GIF Images

Puthandu WhatsApp Stickers

Thanks to the introduction of WhatsApp stickers, people can enjoy the festivals with much enthusiasm. Because like every other festivities, there are several special sticker apps for Tamil New year too. Go to the Play Store and search for Puthandu stickers. Download the ones that you like and use them through the messaging app.

We hope the above collection of Tamil New year wishes help you to extend your wishes to your friends and relatives. We know the vibe may not be as celebratory as before this time of the year, but don't let that keep you down. Share these goodwill and prosperity messages and pass on the cheer for this festival. LatestLY wishes all its readers, Happy Puthandu 2020!