Mumbai, March 11: Indian Muslims are set to observe their 11th fast (Roza) of Ramzan 2025 (Ramadan) on Wednesday, March 12. Except for relief in certain situations, fasting during Ramadan has been made mandatory for all adult and healthy Muslims by Islam. It begins with Muslims having pre-dawn called Sehri or Suhoor. They abstain from food and drink throughout the day. Iftar meal marks the end of day-long fasting at the time of sunset. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 11th Roza on March 12 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

For Sehri meal, Muslims get up early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer which is performed before the sun rises. After having Sehri, they are not allowed to eat or drink anything until the time of sunet. They break their fast with Iftar which is an evening meal consumed when the Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer begins. The call for Maghrib prayer commences as soon as the sun goes down. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:36 AM

Iftar Time 6:48 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:15 AM

Iftar Time 6:30 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:01 AM

Iftar Time 6:15 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:33 AM

Iftar Time 5:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:22 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:32 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:18 AM

Iftar Time 6:34 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:07 AM

Iftar Time 6:20 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:22 AM

Iftar Time 6:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:17 AM

Iftar Time 6:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:21 AM

Iftar Time 6:43 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:45 AM

Iftar Time 5:58 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:18 AM

Iftar Time 5:32 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:24 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:36 AM

Iftar Time 6:49 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:15 AM

Iftar Time 6:30 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 12 (11th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:35 AM

Iftar Time 6:47 PM

All adult Muslims except for those who are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly must observe the Ramadan fast. Those who cannot observe are allowed to make up for the missed days later. By observing fast for nearly a month, Muslims strive to incorporate self-restrain and discipline in their daily lives. Ramzan also gives them an opportunity to get closer to the Allah with prayers and recitation of the holy Quran. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is revered as a sacred time for Muslims as they believe the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. Ramadan ends with celebration of Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr. It is observed on the first day of Shawwal month. Eid is one of the two major festivals widely celebrated by Muslims around the world.

