Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin in India from March 2. The month-long observance is considered to be the holiest time for practising Muslims worldwide. Marked in the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar, Ramadan is celebrated by observing the stringent Ramadan fast (roza), indulging in charitable work, abstaining from vices and any ill habits and focusing overall on the spiritual growth of oneself. Observing the Ramadan fast is considered to be extremely auspicious and is known to be one of the five pillars of Islam. However, there are various rules and regulations that one has to follow in order to successfully complete the Ramadan fast. Here’s everything you need to know about Ramadan 2025, how to celebrate and the rules of Ramadan fasting along with the Dos and Don’ts. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is the month in which the Quran is believed to have been revealed to the Islamic prophet Muhammad. The celebration of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and Practicing Muslims believe that fasting from dawn to sunset is obligatory (fard) for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic, pregnant, or menstruating.The spiritual rewards (thawab) of fasting are believed to be multiplied during Ramadan.

Dos and Don’ts of Ramadan

There are various strict rules of Ramadan that need to be followed. In order to make sure that you are observing the Ramadan fasting with all the dedication and fervour, here are the Dos of Ramadan that you must follow

Offer the namaz prayers five times a day. Reading and reciting the Quran throughout the day. Making duas and reading special prayers to seek peace and harmony in the world. Indulging in charity. People also take the opportunity of Ramadan to let go of any past grudges or negative emotions that are holding them back. It is often seen as a time of forgiveness and kindness.

The rules of Ramadan also come with a dedicated list of things that they should not be indulged in for a fruitful Ramadan celebration. Here is a list of Don’ts of things you should avoid during Ramadan.

The biggest thing to remember for fasting Muslims is to avoid drinking water or eating anything during the fasting period from sunrise to sunset. It is also customary for people to let go of their vices like smoking, drinking, gambling and any other bad habits throughout the month of Ramadan. During the fasting period, it is prohibited to indulge in other vices like being intimate or indulging in any recreational art or music. Indulging in any other negative activity like gossiping or fighting and quarreling is also looked down on, during the month of Ramadan. The last thing one must remember is to not have any malice in the heart as they observe this stringent and holy fast.

We hope that the celebration of Ramadan 2025 brings with it kindness, peace and harmony to the world. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Ramadan.

