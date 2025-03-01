Mumbai, February 28: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE and several other countries are observing their first Ramadan 2025 fast today, March 01. In India, however, Ramadan fasting shall begin from March 02. During Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Muslims daily observe a fast from dawn until sunset, abstaining from food and drink. Fasting in Ramadan, also known as Roza, is obligatory for all adult Muslims, unless they are sick, travelling, having their menstrual cycle, pregnant, diabetic or elderly. It is intended to help Muslims learn self-discipline as well as self-restraint. There are certain rules Muslims should follow while fasting. Violation of these rules will invalidate their fast. Scroll down to know actions that can break your Ramadan fast.

From diet point of view, Muslims must abstain from food and water from dawn until sunset during their fast. Like normal days, performing Namaz five times daily is also mandatory during fasting. If a person intentionally skip Namaz, it is believed, his/her fast is not accepted by Allah. Muslims are encouraged to recite the Quran and make a lot of Dua (supplication) while fasting. Ramadan 2025 Date in India: Moon Not Sighted Today, Ramzan To Begin From March 2, Here’s the Significance of the Sacred Month.

List of Actions That Can Break Your Ramadan Fast

Several actions can invalidate your fast during Ramadan. Here's a breakdown of key factors:

Consuming any food or liquid, regardless of quantity, breaks the fast. However, unintentional actions, such as accidentally swallowing water while showering or eating something due to forgetfulness do not break the fast.

Engaging in sexual intercourse during the fasting hours completely nullifies the fast. It is important note that sex is not prohibited during Ramadan. It is prohibited during fasting hours. One can engage in permitted sexual activities before starting the fast or after observing it.

If someone deliberately induces vomiting, their fast is broken. However, if vomiting occurs involuntarily, the fast remains valid.

Women experiencing menstruation or postpartum bleeding or those having pregnancy are allowed to break their fast. They are permitted to make up their fasts at a later time.

Smoking cigarettes, cigars, or any other form of tobacco breaks the fast. Needless to say that alcohol is prohibited in Islam so its consumption too breaks the fast.

Having malice in your hearts while fasting breaks your fast.

Masturbation is prohibited in Islam and your fast will break if you engage in it.

Engaging in all type of activities that Islam prohibits such as lying, stealing, deceiving, misusing position and exploiting someone, invalidates the fast.

There are exemptions for those who are ill, traveling, elderly, or pregnant/breastfeeding. They may be excused from fasting and can make up the missed days later.

