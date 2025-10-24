Srinagar, October 24: The ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Friday, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured one seat. According to the party, senior JKNC leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir, winning by 58 votes. Fellow party members, Sajad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi, were also declared winners.

In a post on X, the National Conference said, "JKNC senior leader Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu Kashmir, winning by 58 votes. Congratulations!" Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Election Results 2025: National Conference Wins 3 Seats, BJP Bags 1.

Heartiest congratulations to my colleagues Ch Mohd Ramzan Sb, Sajad Kichloo & Shammi Oberoi on their victory in the Rajya Sabha polls. I wish them well as they begin a new innings representing the people of J&K in the Parliament of India. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 24, 2025

All of @JKNC_ votes remained intact across the four elections, as witnessed by our election agent who saw each polling slip. There was no cross voting from any of our MLAs so the questions arise - where did the 4 extra votes of the BJP come from? Who were the MLAs who… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 24, 2025

"This is the victory of the JKNC , our programmes and policies. This election has shown that whatever happened in 2019 has been rejected. " JKNC Leader Choudhar Mohamad Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/cKWpu3QFz0 — JKNC (@JKNC_) October 24, 2025

Celebrations in Handwara as JKNC leaders and workers rejoice over Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan’s victory in the Rajya Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/pjb5XAfnNH — JKNC (@JKNC_) October 24, 2025

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Paul Sharma won with 32 votes, leaving NC's Imran Nissar with 22 votes. All four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir had been vacant since February 2021, following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, and Nazir Ahmed Laway.

Meanwhile, bypolls for the Nagrota and Budgam assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled for November 11, following the demise of MLA Devender Singh Rana and Omar Abdullah's resignation, respectively. Earlier, on October 22, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed confidence in securing support from the Congress for victory in all four Rajya Sabha seats. Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Elections 2025: Four National Conference Candidates File Nomination Papers for RS Polls.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "This session is different from other sessions. Rajya Sabha elections will be held after 10 years in Jammu and Kashmir. We decided on a strategy in the meeting so that the National Conference wins all four seats. I thank Tarigami and other independent leaders, who joined the meeting."

When asked about Congress holding a separate meeting, he added, "They had their own meeting. They have reiterated that they would not support the BJP. They have their own way; their leadership here has to wait for the high command's signal. This is not new, and no one should have a problem with it. Their high command would not signal to favour the BJP.