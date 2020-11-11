Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states marking the end of the First World War. It is to honour the armed forces who died for the country. It is also known as Armistice Day, an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War. Rememberance Day is observed on November 11 to mark the end of World War One that ceased at 11 am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918. Every year, the United Kingdom marks mark Armistice Day with a Two Minute Silence at 11 am on the 11th day of the 11th month. As Remembrance Day 2020 approaches, we bring to you quotes to share on the observance. It also includes Armistice Day HD Images and wallpaper to share with those observing the day. You can also greetings through WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. Remembrance Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Celebrations Held on Armistice Day in Honour of Soldiers Martyred in Wars.

One of the most used quotes on the occasion is 'Always Remember, It's Remembrance Day' and 'Lest We Forget, It's Remembrance Day'. We bring to you popular quotes shared on the observance. You can share these through social media platforms and wish those celebrating the day. Every year, an annual parade takes place on this day attended by the Queena and other members of the Royal family, politicians and other military representatives. Traditionally, people pin poppy flowers on their clothes, remembering the soldiers who died for the country. Hence, you can also share pictures of poppy flowers on the occasion. Veterans Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Know Everything About Armistice Day, the Federal Holiday in US Dedicated to the Military Veterans.

Remembrance Day 2020 Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It's Remembrance Day, Lest We Forget

Remembrance Day Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: “And They Who for Their Country Die Shall Fill an Honoured Grave, for Glory Lights the Soldier’s Tomb, and Beauty Weeps the Brave.”

Joseph Drake

Remembrance Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Dead Soldier’s Silence Sings Our National Anthem.” Aaron Kilbourn

Rememberance Day GIF!

GIF Reads: Lest We Forget It's Rememberance Day

Remembrance Day Quote (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Remembrance Day 2020

Remembrance Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Praising What Is Lost Makes the Remembrance Dear” William Shakespeare

Rememberance Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send greetings and messages on different festive occasions. You can also download Rememberance Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones.

