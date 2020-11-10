Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States of America, and it is annually observed on November 11. The day is observed to honour the military veterans—people who served the United States Armed Forces. Veterans Day also coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. A lot of parades are held, and military families get special offers from restaurants, national parks and public places on that particular day. On Veterans Day 2020, in this article, we will know more about the federal holiday, its history, date, significance and everything.

Veterans Day 2020 Date

On November 11, 1919, US President Woodrow Wilson issued a message to his countrymen on the first Armistice Day, in which he expressed what the day means to the Americans. A Congressional Act approved May 13, 1938, made November 11 in each year a legal holiday. Ever since then, Veterans Day is observed on the day dedicated to the cause of world peace and honour the war veterans and soldiers.

Veterans Day: History and Significance

Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. In 1945, World War II veteran Raymond Weeks from Birmingham, Alabama, had the idea to expand Armistice Day to celebrate all veterans, not just those who died in World War I. Additionally, at the urging of major US Veteran organisations, Armistice Day was renamed as Veterans Day in 1954. The day celebrates the service of all US military veterans, while Memorial Day honours those who died while in military service.

Because Veterans Day is a federal holiday, some American workers and students have Veterans Day off from work or school. Veterans Day parades are held across the country, and restaurants, national parks and other public services also introduce special offers and more in honour of the federal holiday.

