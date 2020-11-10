Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War. It is to remember the members of their armed forces who have died in the line of duty. It is informally known as Poppy Day. The observance is also known as Armistice Day, an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War. Rememberance Day is observed on November 11 to mark the end of World War One that ceased at 11 am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918. The United Kingdom marks mark Armistice Day with a Two Minute Silence at 11 am on the 11th day of the 11th month. Armistice is Latin for to stand (still) arms. Veterans Day 2020 Date, History and Significance: Know Everything About Armistice Day, the Federal Holiday in US Dedicated to the Military Veterans.

The armistice was formally agreed between the Allies and Germany, and brought an end to four years of fighting on November 11, 1918. It demanded the Germans to immediately withdraw from the territories they had captured, the disarmament of their military, and the release of all Allied prisoners. Remembrance Sunday takes place on the Sunday closest to Remembrance Day. An annual parade takes place on this day which is attended by the Queena and other members of the Royal family, politicians and other military representatives.

The tradition of observing a two-minute silence was inaugurated by King George V in 1919. People lay wreaths to soldiers who died fighting for the countries in war. People pin Remembrance poppy on their clothes, an artificial flower used since 1921 to commemorate martyred military personnel. The poppies symbolise the flowers that grew over the French and Belgian battlefields after the end of World War I. In countries like Australia, Barbados and Belize, large scale celebrations are held, however this year it has been curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic. In places like Canada and Bermuda, the observance is a statutory holiday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).