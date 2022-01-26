Happy Republic Day 2022! India's constitution was received on January 26 in the year 1950, about two and a half years after the independence of the country. Let us tell you that at the beginning of 1948, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar presented the outline of the constitution for the first time in the Constituent Assembly. However, after some amendments, it was adopted in November 1949 and the constitution was passed on January 26, 1950. Since then Republic Day is celebrated in India on this day every year. The Constitution of India is said to be the largest written constitution in the world. To celebrate the day and bring in joy to your loved ones you can share Republic Day 2022 wishes, Quotes, Republic Day Messages, Greetings and Photos by WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and GIFs.

After the implementation of the Constitution, it was the idea of ​​its makers that this special occasion should be celebrated on such an occasion that is already related to national pride. Everyone together decided that Republic Day should be celebrated on the day of 'Purna Swaraj Day' i.e. January 26. On this day in 1930, the Indian National Congress declared India as Purna Swaraj. On the day of Republic Day, one of the national festivals of the country, the countrymen remember the freedom fighters and brave warriors. Every year on this day the President unfurls the tricolour flag and a 21-gun salute is given. Republic Day is declared a national holiday in the country. However, in many schools and institutions, colourful programs are also organized on this day. You can send these Happy Republic Day 2022 Wishes, Patriotic Quotes, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, 'Jai Hind' HD Images, Telegram Messages, Signal Greetings and Facebook GIFs to Celebrate India’s 73rd Gantantra Diwas:

On this special occasion, grand parades and tableaux are organized on the Rajpath of Delhi. It consists of the Indian water, land and air force bands. This ceremony is celebrated near Rashtrapati Bhavan in which the President of India himself is seated as the chief guest. The chiefs of all three troops salute him on this day.

