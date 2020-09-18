The Jewish community across the world is celebrating the Rosh Hashanah or Jewish New Year 2020 with great fervour and gaiety. The Jewish New Year, popularly known as Rosh Hashanah, began on September 18 and will continue till September 20. Rosh Hashanah – literally meaning the "head of the year" in Hebrew – is the first of the Jewish High Holy Days. The most common Rosh Hashanah greeting in Hebrew during the Jewish New Year is by saying L'shanah tovah, which means 'for a good year.' People can also wish each other by saying this Rosh Hashanah wishes in Hebrew "Shanah Tovah um'tukah", which means 'may you have a good and sweet new year.' It must be noted that Shana Tova is just the shortened greeting for Rosh Hashanah. Apart from wishing each other in person, people also greet one another online. This is why, we bring you a collection of Rosh Hashanah 2020 wishes, Jewish New Year images, Rosh Hashanah greetings, Rosh Hashanah messages, quotes, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Instagram posts to share with friends and family. Rosh Hashanah 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Share Heartfelt Greetings on Jewish New Year.

During this time, people of the Jewish community engage in prayer and repentance, which culminate in the holiest day of the year in Judaism, Yom Kippur. Rosh Hashanah is one of the most important festivals in the Jewish calendar. It is a two-day long celebration.

The joyous festival usually falls in the month of September. Each day, with the blowing of the shofar, the Jewish people embark on a new spiritual journey to grow closer to Hashem and find a renewed sense of purpose in their faith. During the festivity, special traditions are observed and delicacies are served and enjoyed with family and friends during this time. A prayer service is held in a synagogue where an instrument made from the horn of a kosher animal will be blown.

L'shanah tovah (Photo Credits: Flickr)

WhatsApp Message Reads: L'shanah tovah

Happy Rosh Hashanah (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rosh Hashanah 2020!

Happy Rosh Hashanah (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shanah Tovah um'tukah or Rosh Hashanah 2020

Happy Rosh Hashanah (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rosh Hashanah 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rosh Hashanah 2020

During Rosh Hashanah, an important part is giving back to people in need. This is known as tzedakah. Throughout the New Year Celebrations, Rosh Hashanah, people carry out good deeds in the hope is that God will mark their names in the Book of Life. As per mythology, if a person is in the Book of Life, the individual is expected to have a happy and fruitful year ahead. We wish you a Happy Jewish New Year 2020 to everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 10:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).