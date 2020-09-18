Rosh Hashanah which translates to head [of] the year is the Jewish New Year that is celebrated in the early autumn of the Northern Hemisphere. The first day of the Jewish High Holy Days, Rosh Hashanah 2020 will begin on September 18 and go on till September 20. The biblical name for Rosh Hashanah is Yom Teruah, which means "day of shouting or blasting". The celebration often entails sharing Happy Rosh Hashanah wishes, Happy Jewish New Year 2020 messages, Rosh Hashanah 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Jewish New Year Facebook Status Pictures. This is why, in this article, we bring you Rosh Hashanah 2020 wishes, HD images, messages and GIFs that are perfect to send your heartfelt greetings through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms on Jewish New Year day. From 'What Is Rosh Hashanah?' to 'What Do You Say After Rosh Hashanah?' Here Are Answers to Mostly Asked Questions on Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah celebrations extend over the period of two days and are celebrated in the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, called Tishrei. Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the Civil year according to Judaism and is the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve. The story of Adam, Eve and the garden is well-known folklore, and this festival is believed to be a commemoration of this day of creation. According to the Hebrew Bible, this day marks the inauguration of humanity’s role in God’s world. Rosh Hashanah 2020 Special Food Recipes: From Challah, Beet Salad to Honey Cake, A Guide to Traditional Dishes Relished on Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah celebrations often include the sounding of the shofar, praying to the almighty and it also serves as a day of self-reflection, penance and celebration. As we prepare to celebrate Rosh Hashanah 2020, here are some Happy Rosh Hashanah wishes, Happy Jewish New Year 2020 messages, Rosh Hashanah 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Jewish New Year Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Rosh Hashanah Wishes to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joyful Sound of the Shofar Welcome in a New Year of Health and Happiness. Happy Rosh Hashanah!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Home and Heart Light Up With Peace, Love and Joy. Happy Rosh Hashanah!

WhatsApp Message Reads: L’Shanah Tovah! Happy Rosh Hashanah!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May HaShme Shower His Blessings on You and Usher Upon You a Year of Good Health, Happiness, Prosperity and Peace.

How to Download Rosh Hashanah 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

To celebrate Rosh Hashanah 2020, Android phone users can download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. You can also click HERE for the same and celebrate the Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah 2020 celebrations are sure to be a tad different. However, the small scale family celebrations are sure to continue even through these testing times. There are various tempting delicacies that are often accustomed to Rosh Hashanah celebrations. From dates, black-eyed peas, leek, spinach and gourd, all of which are mentioned in the Talmud to fruits like pomegranates, apples dipped in honey, etc.; the festive treats of this day are varied and delicious. Here’s hoping that this Rosh Hashanah brings with it a year filled with happiness, peace and positivity. Happy Rosh Hashanah 2020!

