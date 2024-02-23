Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Sant Gadge Maharaj, a revered saint and social reformer in Maharashtra, India. Born on February 23, 1876, as Debuji Zhingraji Janorkar, he became known as Sant Gadge Maharaj or Gadge Baba. Sant Gadge Baba’s life was dedicated to serving humanity and advocating for social equality and cleanliness. His teachings emphasized simplicity, compassion, and the importance of selfless service. Throughout his life, Sant Gadge Maharaj travelled extensively, spreading his message of social reform and spirituality. As you observe Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

He encouraged people to embrace a simple lifestyle and to prioritize cleanliness, both physical and spiritual. Gadge Baba was a strong advocate for sanitation and hygiene, often seen cleaning streets and public places himself. His actions inspired many to follow suit, leading to significant improvements in cleanliness practices in various communities. Here is a collection of messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on the day.

Sant Gadge Maharaj was a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement of Maharashtra, promoting devotion to God through selfless service and humility. Wishing everyone a Happy Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti 2024.

