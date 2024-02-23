Every year, Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti is celebrated with great dedication on February 23. The day marks the birth anniversary of Sant Gadge Baba, a revered saint in Maharashtra. His original name was Debuji Zhingraji Janorkar, and he was born in Shendgaon village in present-day Anjangaon Surji Taluka in the Amravati District of Maharashtra to a Dhobi family. A public teacher, he travelled from one place to another wearing his food pan upturned on his head and carrying his trademark broom. He came to be known as Gadge Baba due to his selfless service to humanity. Gadge Baba was born on February 23, 1876, in a small village called Shengaon in Maharashtra. He dedicated his life to social reform and the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. As Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti 2024 nears, here’s all you need to know about Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti 2024 date and some interesting facts about the social reformer. Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings To Observe Birth Anniversary of Sant Gadge Maharaj.

Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti 2024 Date

Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, February 23.

Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti Significance

On the day of Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti, followers and admirers remember his teachings and life principles. Various events, including satsangs, bhajans, and community service activities, are organised to honour his memory and carry forward his legacy of service and compassion.

Gadge Baba was known for his unconventional methods of spreading his message of cleanliness, hygiene, and social equality. He would clean the streets and public places himself, urging others to do the same. His teachings continue to inspire millions, emphasising the importance of simplicity, compassion, and service towards humanity.

