The occasion of Surdas Jayanti is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Surdas – a renowned poet born in the 15th century. Surdas was a popular singer who was also famous for his devotion to Lord Krishna. It is one of the most commemorative festive events for the people of the Hindu community. Not many people know that he was blind by birth; nonetheless, his dialects and literary works were quite prominent. There are grand festivities in different parts of the country celebrating the popular devotional poet. Let us know more about Surdas Jayanti 2022’s observance – date, puja rituals, significance, and more, and then you have reached the right spot. Surdas Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Messages: Surdas Ke Pad Video, WhatsApp Photos, Quotes, Status Greetings and SMS To Share on Sant Surdas Jayanti.

What Is the Date of Surdas Jayanti 2022?

The ‘authentic’ birth date of Surdas Jayanti is not yet clear. It lies somewhere in the period between 1478 AD – 1483 AD. However, as per the Hindu calendar, it is believed that Surdas was born on the Panchami during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. As per the calculations, Surdas Jayanti will fall on May 17 this year, i.e., Monday.

What Is the Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timing) of Surdas Jayanti 2022?

544th Birth Anniversary of Sant Surdas

Surdas Jayanti 2022 Date – Friday, May 6, 2022

Panchami Tithi Begins – 10:00 AM on May 5, 2022

Panchami Tithi Ends – 12:32 PM on May 6, 2022

What Are the Fasting Rules, Puja Vidhi, and Rituals of Surdas Jayanti?

Devotees observe several rituals and traditions on this holy day of Surdas Jayanti. The occasion is celebrated mainly in North India. Saint Surdas is popularly known for his devotional songs in high praise of Lord Krishna.

People wake up early and take a bath before/during the sunrise. A lot of people observe Surdas Jayanti Vrat as well. They consume only milk and/or fruits in respect of Saint Surdas. They worship Lord Krishna in high regard as well. They sing bhajans, kirtans, and mantras, which were written by Surdas. There are special processions, programmes, and music functions that sing songs and poems, which were Surdas’ works.

What Is the Significance of Observing Surdas Jayanti?

Surdas Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festive events for the followers of Lord Krishna. Devotees of Lord Krishna hold Surdas in high regard for his devotion towards the Almighty. Surdas dedicated his entire life to praising Sri Krishna and wrote with utmost dedication. It would be only fitting to pay tributes to the great poet, saint, and an ardent follower of Lord Krishna to dedicate a day to him and his popular literary works.

We wish you all a very Happy Surdas Jayanti 2022. Do spend this time celebrating with your family and loved ones, and enlighten them about this auspicious day.

