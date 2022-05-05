Surdas Jayanti is the annual celebration of the birth of Kavi Surdas - a 16th-century Hindu devotional poet and singer whose poems and songs on Lord Krishna continue to be remembered. Sant Surdas was born in 1478 C.E. in the village of Sihi, Faridabad, Haryana. Surdas Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on May 6, Friday. On this day, his great work is celebrated and cherished. People share Quotes by Kavi Surdas, Happy Surdas Jayanti wishes and messages, Surdas Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp status messages, Surdas Jayanti images and Happy Surdas Jayanti 2022 Facebook photos with family and friends.

Sant Surdas’ birth anniversary is observed on the Panchami (fifth dau) in the Shukla Paksha (bright phase) of the Hindu month Vaishakh. People often celebrate this day by resharing his devotional songs and poetry around Lord Krishna, talking about his life and accomplishments and remembering his contributions to our history and culture. According to many people, Sant Surdas wrote and composed thousands of songs in his magnum opus - Sur Sagar. Today, we know of around 8000 of these melodies.

It is interesting to note that Kavi Surdas wrote in Braj Bhasha, one of the two literary dialects of Hindi. An essential inspiration in Surdas’ writing was Vallabha Acharya. As we prepare to celebrate Surdas Jayanti 2022, here are some Quotes by Kavi Surdas, Happy Surdas Jayanti wishes and messages, Surdas Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Surdas Jayanti 2022 greetings and messages to share with loved ones.

Since Sant Surdas dedicated his life and art to the devotion of Lord Krishna, his followers and fans also do just that on his birthday. Surdas Jayanti, therefore, witnesses various people singing the hymns and songs created by the supremely talented poet and rediscovering his work on this auspicious day. We hope that these wishes and messages help you celebrate Surdas Jayanti 2022 to the fullest.

