Shab-e-Barat is an annual observance for followers of Islam in various parts of the world. Also known as Barat Night, Cheragh e Barat, Berat Kandili, or Nisfu Syaaban, Shab-e-Baraat 2023 will most likely be observed in the UAE or the United Arab Emirates on March 6. Like most Islamic events, the observance of Shab-e-Barat depends upon the moon sighting. However, the event will be observed in the Middle East one day before its celebration in other parts of the world, just like Eid celebrations. Shab-e-Barat 2023 Date in India and Saudi Arabia: Know History and Significance of 'Night of Forgiveness' Ahead of Holy Ramadan Month.

Shab-e-Barat, as the name suggests, is a night-long celebration of a vigil that is observed during the Islamic month of Sha’ban on the fifteenth night. This vigil is dedicated to paying respects to the dead and people also believe that this Islamic event helps them to ask for forgiveness for any wrongdoings. The observance of Shab-e-Barat is considered to be an auspicious event in many South Asian, Central Asian, South East Asian, and Middle Eastern Muslim countries and is observed simultaneously with the Shia Mid-Sha'ban Mahdi birthday festival, but Barat has different origins.

Shab-e-Baraat celebration in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and various other countries is believed to be observed from the evening of March 7 to March 8, with the official holiday (if any) being announced on March 8. The origin of Shab-e-Barat observance is actually believed to have pre-Islamic roots. This event is also known as Night of Forgiveness or Day of Atonement. Muslims observe Mid-Sha'ban as a night of worship and salvation.

We hope that Shab-e-Barat 2023 brings with it the peace, love, and light that you deserve.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2023 01:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).