Mumbai, March 3: Muslims around the world will observe Shab-e-Barat 2023 this month. Ahead of the holy night, which is also known as Laylat-ul-Baraa or mid-Shaban, Muslims have started searching for "Shab-e-Barat 2023 date" online. "Shab-e-Barat 2023 date in India", "Shab-e-Barat in India" and "Shab-e-Barat 2023 date in Saudi Arabia" are among top searched terms on Google. If you are looking for exact date for Shab-e-Barat 2023 in India and Saudi Arabia, LatestLY will help you out. Moreover, we will tell you about history and significance of the holy night ahead of Ramadan month. Find everything below.

Shab-e-Barat is made of two words - Shab and Barat. Shab is an Urdu word which means night, while Barat is an Arabic noun which is roughly translated to English as either innocence or salvation. Muslims believe God decides the fortunes of men and women for the coming year on Shab-e-Barat and showers his forgiveness. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Shab-e-Barat 2023 Date in India, Saudi Arabia:

Shab-e-Barat is observed on 15th night of Shaban month. Here it may be noted that under the Islamic calendar, date changes post the sunset and not after the clock goes past 12 midnight. In Saudi Arabia, Shaban month began from February 21. Therefore, the 15th of Shaban will begin after the sun sets on Monday, March 6, 2023. Shab-e-Barat will be observed until the next sunset, i.e. the evening of Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

In India, the month of Shaban started from February 22. Hence, for Muslims in India, Shab-e-Barat festivities will commence from the evening of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, and continue till the sunset on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Shab-e-Barat History and Significance:

It is believed that God seals people's fate in terms of life and death until the next year on Shab-e-Barat. Shab-e-Barat is also known as the night of forgiveness. It is reported from Hazrat Ali that Prophet Mohammed said: "When the middle night of Shaban arrives, spend it in worship and fast during the day. On this night, at sunset, Allah descends to the nearest heaven and announces: ‘Is there no one asking forgiveness that I may forgive him? Is there no one asking provision that I may grant him provision? Is there no one afflicted that I may relieve them? Is there not such and such?’ (He keeps announcing) till the dawn comes."

Therefore, Muslims try to worship whole night in order to seek forgiveness from Allah for their sins. Shab-e-Barat is also considered as the 'Eid of those who have died'. Hence, Muslims visit graves of their loved ones and seek forgiveness for them too.

