Shab-e-Qadr is the day that the Quran is believed to have been sent down to Earth. Celebrated during one of the last 10 days of Ramadan, Shab-e-Qadr is also known as Laylat-al-Qadr, Night of Power or Night of Destiny. Shab-e-Qadr 2025 is expected to fall on March 27 - which is the 27th day of Ramadan. As we prepare to celebrate Shab-e-Qadr 2025, people are sure to share Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2025 wishes, Laylat al-Qadr images, Laylatul Qadr greetings, wallpapers and messages with friends and family on the Night of Power. Laylatul Qadr 2025 Date in India: When Is Laylat al-Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr? What Is Its Historical and Spritual Significance?

Laylat al-Qadr is known to be the night that the Quran's first verses were revealed to the Islamic prophet Muhammad by the angel Gabriel. It is said that the Quran was sent from heaven to earth on this day. While the exact date of Laylat al-Qadr is not known, it is believed to fall on one of the odd-numbered days in the last 10 days of Ramadan. The holy month of Ramadan is considered to be the most auspicious time of the year for practicing Muslims. The last ten days of Ramadan is believed to have added significance. Eid 2025 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr and Confirmed Chand Raat Date.

In this, the occasion of Laylat al-Qadr is said to be better than a 1000 months, making it an immensely important day. As we celebrate Shab-e-Qadr 2025, share these Shab-e-Qadr 2025, people are sure to share Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2025 wishes, Laylat al-Qadr images, Laylatul Qadr greetings, wallpapers and messages.

Every Islamic celebration begins at Maghrib prayer (sunset). The Night of Power thus spans Maghrib to Fajr prayer the following dawn. On this occasion, people often make it a point to recite the Quran, make special prayers and indulge in charitable activities. Seeking penance and forgiveness is an integral part of Ramadan celebration and continues to be a priority for Laylat al-Qadr celebrations as well. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Laylat al-Qadr 2025!

