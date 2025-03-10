Mumbai, March 09: Laylatul Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr, often translated as the "Night of Power" or "Night of Decree", is one of the most sacred nights in the Islamic calendar. Also spelt as Laylat al-Qadr, this night falls in the month of Ramadan or Ramzan. As Ramadan is ongoing, the terms "Laylatul Qadr 2025 Date" and "Laylatul Qadr 2025 Date in India" are widely searched on Google. If you are also looking for Shab-e-Qadr 2025 date in India, we have got you covered.

Before we reveal when Laylatul Qadr is in 2025, it may be noted that in the Islamic tradition, a day begins at sunset, not at midnight. So, an Islamic day runs from sunset to sunset. In simple words, 25th of Ramadan would essentially begin with the sunset on 24th of Ramadan. Eid 2025 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr and Confirmed Chand Raat Date.

When Is Laylatul Qadr 2025? Check Date in India

While the exact date for Laylatul Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr is not explicitly stated, it is commonly believed to be one of the odd-numbered nights - 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th - of Ramadan. Therefore, given how a day changes in Islamic calendar, 20th Ramadan shall fall on March 21 and the evening of March 21 will mark 21st night of Ramadan. Accordingly, Laylatul Qadr 2025 date in India could be either March 21 or March 23 or March 25 or March 27 or March 28. Eid 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid al-Fitr in KSA? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr.

Laylat al-Qadr History and Significance

Laylat al-Qadr is the holiest night of the year for Muslims, who believe it is when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammed. Muslims dedicate this night to intense worship, prayer and seeking forgiveness, as it's believed angels descend to Earth and divine blessings are abundant. It is also believed that any acts of worship performed on this night, described as the night "better than a thousand months" in Quran, carries greater reward than on any other day.

