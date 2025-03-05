Mumbai, March 05: Ramadan 2025 has just begun and Muslims are already looking for Eid 2025 date to plan festivities. Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr and Eid Ul Fitr, is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. "Eid 2025 date in India" and "Eid Kab Hai" are among trending searches on Google. Muslims are also looking for the Eid 2025 moon sighting date to know when they will have to look for the crescent moon to determine the date for Eid festival. Below are the tentative dates for Eid al-Fitr 2025 and confirmed date for moon sighting day, also knwon as Chand Raat.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, meaning each month lasts for either 29 or 30 days, depending on the crescent moon sighting. On 29th day of each month, Muslims look for the crescent moon. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month concludes and a new month starts from the next day. In case the moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. In India, March 30 corresponds to 29th of Ramadan 2025 (Ramadan 1446). Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Eid 2025 Date in India

The tentative Eid 2025 date in India is March 31 as well as April 1. Ramadan 2025 started from March 2 in India, meaning Chand Raat will be on March 30. Muslims will look for the crescent moon on March 30, corresponding to 29th of Ramadan. If the moon is sighted in India, Shawwal 2025 (Shawwal 1446) would begin from March 31. As stated above, Eid is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal. Hence, Eid 2025 will be observed on March 31. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

In case the moon remains invisible on Chand Raat, March 30, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on March 31 and the first day of Shawwal will be on April 1. So, Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated on April 1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).