Sheetala Saptami 2024 will be observed on Monday, April 1. Sheetala Ashtami will be celebrated the following day on Tuesday, April 2. It is a Hindu festival observed primarily in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. Sheetala Saptami, also known as Basoda or Sheetala Satam, falls on the seventh day (Saptami) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) during the Hindu month of Chaitra, which usually corresponds to March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. This auspicious day is dedicated to Sheetala Mata, the goddess of smallpox, diseases, and protection against various ailments. As you observe Sheetala Saptami 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Sheetala Ashtami 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Basoda Timings, Puja Rituals, Significance of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Sheetala Mata.

On Sheetala Saptami, devotees worship Sheetala Mata with fervour and dedication, seeking her blessings for good health, protection from diseases, and well-being for their families. The goddess is typically depicted seated on a donkey, holding a broom and a winnowing fan, symbolising cleanliness and purification. Special prayers, rituals, and offerings are made to appease Sheetala Mata, including the preparation of traditional dishes. Here is a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them Happy Sheetala Saptami 2024 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Sheetala Saptami also holds cultural and social significance in the communities that observe it. It is a time for families and friends to come together, exchange greetings and gifts, and celebrate the onset of spring. The festival also emphasises the importance of cleanliness and hygiene, as devotees clean their homes and surroundings thoroughly to ward off diseases and impurities, echoing the attributes associated with Sheetala Mata. Wishing everyone Happy Sheetala Saptami 2024.

