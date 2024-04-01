Sheetala Ashtami, also known as Basoda, is a popular Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion by the Hindu community in India. The day is dedicated to Goddess Sheetala and falls on the 8th day of Krishna Paksha during the Chaitra month, which usually falls in the month of March or April in the Gregorian calendar. The auspicious day is primarily observed in North Indian states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. This, Sheetala Ashtami 2024, falls on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. On this day, devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Sheetala, praying for the well-being and good health of their families and children. The Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat will be from 06:23 AM to 06:40 PM for a duration of 12 Hours and 17 minutes. Sheetala Saptami 2024 Date and Time in India: Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Goddess Sheetala.

Sheetala Ashtami 2024 Date

Sheetala Ashtami 2024 falls on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Sheetala Ashtami 2024 Timings

The Sheetala Ashtami Puja Muhurat will be from 06:23 AM to 06:40 PM for a duration of 12 Hours and 17 minutes.

Sheetala Ashtami 2024 Rituals

The Sheetala Ashtami puja vidhi involves various rituals. Devotees fast throughout the day and offer prayers to Goddess Sheetala Mata. Before sunrise, they take a bath and visit Sheetala Goddess temples where they offer flowers and worship the Goddess. After the puja, devotees listen to the Basoda Vrat Katha and seek blessings from the Goddess. he prepared prasad is then distributed among family members and others. Lighting fire for cooking is prohibited on Sheetala Ashtami; hence, meals are prepared the day before and offered to Devi Sheetala.

Sheetala Significance

The special day of Sheetala Ashtami is also known as Basoda Puja. On this day, devotees express gratitude and devotion towards Goddess Sheetala for protecting their children and family members. It is believed that Goddess Sheetala controls smallpox, chickenpox, measles, etc., and devotees worship her to ward off any outbreak of those diseases. According to the customs of Sheetala Ashtami, the families don't cook fresh food on this day. Most families cook one day before and consume it on Sheetala Ashtami day.

