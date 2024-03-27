Sheetala Saptami is an important Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of the Goddess Sheetala or Sheetala Mata. Sheetala Saptami is observed twice in a year, once during the 'Krishna Paksha Saptami', the 7th day during the waning phase of the moon in the Hindu month of 'Chaitra', and the second occurrence during the 'Shukla Paksha Saptami', which is the 7th day during the waxing phase of moon in 'Shravana' month of the traditional Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, these dates correspond to the months of March-April and July-August, respectively in the Gregorian calendar. Of the two, the Sheetala Saptami, which falls in the Chaitra month, is very important. This year, Sheetala Saptami will be celebrated on April 1, 2024, i.e., Monday. Sheetala Saptami Dos and Don'ts: Why Is Leftover Food the Previous Eaten on This Occasion? Rituals to Observe for Good Luck and Prosperity.

Sheetala Saptami 2024 Date

Sheetala Saptami 2024 will be celebrated on April 1, i.e., Monday.

Sheetala Saptami 2024 Timings

The Sheetala Saptami Puja Muhurat is from 06.23 am to 06.40 pm.

The Saptami Tithi will begin at 09.30 pm on March 31 and end at 09.09 pm on April 1, 2024.

Puja Rituals of Sheetala Saptami 2024

On the day of Sheetala Saptami, Goddess Sheetala Devi is worshipped with great devotion.

People get up early in the morning, bathe, and visit the temples dedicated to Sheetala Mata.

Devotees even keep a vrat on this day to please Goddess Sheetala. Women mostly keep this fast for the well-being of their children.

On this day, devotees seek blessings of the Goddess for good luck and prosperity in their lives.

Devotees also read or listen to the Sheetala Mata Vrat Katha on this day and worship the Goddess.

In some places, people do not prepare food on this day and consume food that has been prepared the previous day.

What is the Significance of Sheetala Saptami?

Sheetala Saptami is an important day dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. It is also mentioned in the 'Skanda Purana'. The most important ritual on this day is that no fresh food is cooked in the house, as devotees abstain from cooking and only eat food that was prepared a day prior. Consumption of hot and fresh food is completely prohibited on this day. Sheetala Saptami Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Status, Wishes, Greetings and SMS for the Auspicious Day.

In Hindu mythology, Sheetala Mata is the Goddess, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati and Goddess Durga. The term 'Sheetala' literally means 'coolness' or 'cool'. The Goddess is said to control smallpox, chickenpox, and measles, and people worship her to ward off any outbreak of deadly diseases.

Goddess Sheetala signifies the healing power of nature. On this auspicious day, devotees and their children worship and offer prayers to the deity to remain safe and protected from diseases like chickenpox and smallpox.

