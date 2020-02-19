Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Images And Wallpapers: HD Pictures And Posters of The Great Maratha Warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Download And Share on The Auspicious Day

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 HD Image And Poster (Photo Credits: File Image)

Today, February 19, marks the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. It is also known as Shiv Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti and is celebrated with much zeal and vigour in the state of Maharashtra. The birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior king is a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra. People post images and wallpapers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their WhatsApp profile DP, Facebook status, Instagram story and other social media profile photos.

If you are searching for the latest Shiv Jayanti 2020 images and wallpapers, then you have come to the right place. It is a day to remember Shivaji’s greatness and valour. People can also send across this best collection of Shiv Jayanti 2020 festive greetings via picture messages, GIFs, videos, and SMSes as well. There is another option of downloading stickers/emojis on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, and then sharing on respective platforms. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings, SMS and GIF Images to Send on The 390th Birth Anniversary of the Great Maratha Warrior.

If you are looking for some of the top trending Shivaji Jayanti 2020 pictures, we have you covered. We, at LatestLY, bring you the latest collection of 2020 Shiv Jayanti images and wallpapers on this auspicious day.

Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers

Shivaji Jayanti is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the Great Maratha warrior, i.e. Shivaji Bhosle I – also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It will be his 390th birth anniversary this year.

Chhatrapati Shivaji is remembered as one of the fiercest warrior kings of all times. His legacy is unmatchable. It is not a hidden fact that he was a revered figure across rivals and allies. Shivaji was one of the few kings who could weather the Mughals’ atrocities. There is a lot to know about the Shivaji Jayanti – one can simply not end up writing it in short. To know more about Shivaji Jayanti and its significance, you can click here.

LatestLY wishes you all a very Happy Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 and hopes you will love sharing the above Shiv Jayanti pictures with your friends and family on this auspicious day.