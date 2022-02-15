Yay! The entire Valentine's week has ended and it is show time for the singles now. Singles Awareness Day is celebrated on February 15 every year. It is an informal holiday observed by single people. It serves as a Valentine's Day complement for those who are single, not married or in a romantic relationship. It is a celebration of love in all its forms that recognizes the love between friends, family and oneself. Some people who celebrate Singles Awareness Day do so regardless of Valentine's Day, as a hallmark holiday, or for other reasons. Singles Awareness Day 2022: Date And Significance Of The Day Dedicated To All The Single Souls Out There.

Singles Awareness Day is also known as Anti-Valentine's Day, especially when celebrated on February 14. Not only this, but the day is also known as 'Single Appreciation Day'. Single people also celebrate Anti-Valentine's Day on February 14 as a protest against this day. There is also a history behind this day that you may not know about. It is said that since 2005, this day is celebrated every year on February 15. To celebrate the day we have curated a set of funny messages, WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download to send as greetings to your friends and family through. There is nothing better than celebrating the day by spreading positivity and loads on of love. You must check out our collection of happy single quotes, messages, and motivational lines. We celebrate the day with some self-love, here are amazing WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your single friends to celebrate the day: Happy Singles Awareness Day 2022 Funny Memes & Jokes To Wish Your Single Friends in the Coolest Way Today.

Happy Singles Awareness Day (File Image)

Happy Singles Awareness Day (File Image)

Happy Singles Awareness Day (File Image)

Happy Singles Awareness Day (File Image)

Happy Singles Awareness Day (File Image)

Valentines week is over and now everyone is celebrating Anti Valentines week. On Singles Awareness Day, single people gather to celebrate or admire their single status. Some want to remind romantic couples that they don't have to be in a relationship to celebrate life because nothing is more important than independence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).