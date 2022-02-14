The week for lovebirds and couples is over. Singles, rejoice! The very next day after Valentine's day is observed as Singles Awareness, also known as Singles Appreciation Day. The day will be observed on Tuesday, 15th February, which is based on the concept of a 'happily-single lifestyle'. Contrary to popular misconceptions, Singles Awareness Day is not about self-pity but rather a chance to announce to the world that you are single and satisfied too. Even though singles didn't get all those materialistic presents and fancy surprises, still they can live a content life. It is also a great day for recognizing other forms of love, for example, the love between family and friends, and most importantly loving yourself. Anti-Valentine Week 2022 List: From Slap Day To Break-Up Day, Here's Date Sheet For Anti-Valentine Days Just In Case You Need It!

Around 2001, Dustin Barnes decided to create a day for his group and protested against Valentine's day to add up another day for everybody who doesn't have any significant others. The day says that you don't have to drown in the sorrows of loneliness, rather enjoy the alone time by indulging in productive activity. Some people who observe Singles Awareness Day do so out of spite for Valentine's Day, as a Hallmark holiday, or for other reasons. It’s also easier for singles to keep up healthy habits because you get an ample amount of me-time. Moreover, you are not answerable for your things, which ultimately means peace of mind. But one of the talking points about Singles Awareness Day is how should you observe it?

Some Self-Love Ideas And Activities For Singles Awareness Day 2022

1. Take yourself on a movie date, connect to nature by putting away your cell phone and enjoying some of life's simple pleasures like reading a good book.

2. Catch up with your old friends and plan a reunion lunch or board game night.

3. From a mani-pedi to an exotic facial, get some self-indulgence with a soothing spa massage.

4. Make a note to start a healthy habit. Jot down your bucket list for life and manifest for the same.

5. Self-love is the key to a satisfying life, so send yourself a hand-delivered bouquet of flowers.

It’s a humorous holiday to celebrate being single, to share with single pals, to send each other presents, and tell the world that a single soul has the power to explore the inner world.

