Happy 'Single Awareness Day' 2022! Time has come to end the whole Valentine's Day drama... Singles gather around. Every year 'Single Awareness Day' celebrated every year on February 15. Yes, there is a day dedicated to us, singles as well. To celebrate this day we have for you the funniest memes and jokes. This day is also known as 'Single Appreciation Day'. While on one hand, Valentine's Day on February 14 sees couples express love by giving each other gifts, bouquets of flowers and have fun together throughout the day, on the other hand, single people celebrate Anti-Valentine's Day on February 14 as a protest against this day. When did the celebration of Singles Awareness Day begin? There is no exact information about it, but it is said that since 2005, this day is celebrated every year on February 15. Singles Awareness Day 2022: Date And Significance Of The Day Dedicated To All The Single Souls Out There.

Singles Awareness Day is a very special day for single people. On this day single people spend time with their other single friends and single friends give gifts to each other and send flowers. Apart from this, people go for single parties and celebrate this day by going for clubbing. On this day almost all single people celebrate their loneliness and also send funny memes and jokes to each other to spread LOLs and ROFLs. Some of the most popular single memes are that of Kim K expressions whereas the ones which joke about teenage love aka nibba nibbi jokes. Take a look at some of the best Happy Singles Awareness Day 2022 Funny Memes & Jokes:

Happy Singles Awareness Day!

Happy singles awareness day to all the singles people in the world pic.twitter.com/DYWEWv9vfD — Darlene (@Darlene95742121) February 15, 2022

I'm The One

Getting Ready For Valentine's Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes & Culture (@hoewalks)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sumyungbum

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meme Master Supreme (@hahafunnylolmao)

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legal Doc Prep & Filing (@legally_divorced)

Nibba Nibbi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by uncookedhumor (@uncookedhumor)

The Office Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICE IDIOMAS (@ice_idiomas)

Single Awareness Day is not a sad day where people mope about being single, but a day to celebrate. You can use it to spend time with yourself, seek improvement or do self analysis. It is completely up to you how you celebrate this day because there is no right or wrong way to celebrate it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2022 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).