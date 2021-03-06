Janaki Jayanti, also known as Sita Jayanti or Sita Ashtami, is one of the auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar. On this day, the devotees offer prayers to Goddess Sita, and it is believed that they get blessed with a happy life. Sita Jayanti 2021 is on March 6, and during the auspicious tithi, devotees observe day-long fast and worship Goddess Sita. The festival is mainly celebrated in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Aside from following the traditions, on Sita Ashtami, people also send across wishes and devotional messages to their near ones. This article brings you Sita Ashtami 2021 wishes in Hindi, Janaki Jayanti messages, HD images, greetings, and photos that you can send through WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messenger Signal and Telegram.

Janaki Jayanti falls in the month of Phalguna on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami, and every year, it is marked on February or March. Goddess Sita was the daughter of Bhumi (Mother Earth), and was adopted by King Janaka of Videha and his wife, Queen Sunayana. She married Lord Rama, the Prince of Ayodhya, who proved his valour in the swayamvar. Janaki Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. Here we bring you Sita Ashtami 2021 wishes, Janaki Jayanti HD images, Sita Jayanti messages, and greetings to send to your closed ones to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

Sita Ashtami 2021 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Sita Ashtami Ka Tyohar Hai, Jagmaga Raha Yeh Sansar Hai. Maa Ki Aradhana Mein Talleen Ho Jao, Apni Har Manokamna Puri Hoti Pao. Sita Ashtami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Sita Ashtami 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Sita Apne Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Layen, Mata Sita Ki Sache Mann Se Puja Karein, Sita Navami Ke Pavan Avsar Par Dua Hai Ki Unki Kripa Aap Par Bani Rahe. Janaki Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnayen.

Janaki Jayanti 2021 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Desh Mana Raha Sita Ashtami Ka Tyohar, Aapko Mile Unka Aashirwad Aur Pyar, Dhan-Dhanya Aur Khushiyon Se Bhara Rahe Ghar Parivar, Dino-Din Badhta Jaye Aap Ka Karobar!

Sita Ashtami 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sita Mata Aapke Sansar Mein Sukh Ki Barsaat Karein, Aur Dukhon Ka Naash Karein, Mata Sita Ke Aashirwad Se Aapka Ghar Aangan Sada Khush-Haal Rahe, Sita Ashtami 2021 Ki Shubhkamnayen!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has introduced many super cool stickers that are perfect for sending across along with messages. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, you can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope the above Sita Ashtami 2021 wishes in Hindi will be useful to you while celebrating the holy day.

