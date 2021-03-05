Janaki Jayanti 2021 is on March 6, and devotees across the nation have begun the preparation. Celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, also called Sita Jayanti, or Sita Ashtami, it is considered a holy occasion. People observe fast and follow different rituals to worship Goddess Sita. Aside from following the rituals, people also send devotional greetings, praying for each other’s health and happiness. This is why, we bring you Janaki Jayanti 2021 HD images and wallpapers for free download online. These messages, wishes, and greetings can be sent along with Facebook, Signal, Telegram and other online messenger apps. Besides, there is a direct link to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers to make Sita Ashtami even more memorable.

Sita, also known as Janaki, is a Hindu goddess, who is the daughter of Bhumi (the Earth) and adopted daughter of King Janaka of Videha and his wife, Queen Sunayana. An incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, Sita marries Ram, the prince of Ayodhya and the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On Janaki Jayanti, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath, during the Brahma muhurta, and worship the idol of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman. While following the rituals is considered significant, celebrating Sita Jayanti is by sharing devotional Janaki Jayanti 2021 messages and greetings. Check out our latest collection of Janaki Jayanti 2021 HD images and wallpapers that are free to download and share across social media.

Janaki Jayanti 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Janaki Jayanti 2021 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Janaki Jayanti 2021 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Janaki Jayanti 2021 Photos Photo Credits: File Image)

