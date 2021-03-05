Janaki Jayanti 2021: The festive event of Janaki Jayanti is said to be one of the most auspicious events for the Hindu community. The occasion commemorates the birth anniversary of Sita Mata. The event is also popularly called Sita Ashtami and Sita Jayanti. Devotees pray to Sita Mata and follow several rituals, marking the celebrations of the day. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to the observance of Janaki Jayanti. Here, we bring you more information about Janaki Jayanti 2021 – its date, rituals, significance, and more, then you have reached the right destination.

Janaki Jayanti 2021 Date

The occasion of Janaki Jayanti is observed on the day of Krishna Paksha Ashtami in the holy month of Phalguna as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the date falls between February-March. This year, the festive event of Janaki Jayanti will take place on March 06, i.e., Saturday.

What is the Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timing) of Janaki Jayanti 2021?

Janaki Jayanti 2021 Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 07:54 PM on Mar 05, 2021

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 06:10 PM on Mar 06, 2021

What is the Significance of Janaki Jayanti 2021?

Sita Mata was an avatar of Goddess Lakshmi and was born as the daughter of the Goddess of Earth (Bhumi). She was married to Lord Ram and is widely known for her bravery, sacrifice, and purity.

The festive occasion of Janaki Jayanti is celebrated amidst grandeur celebrations in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and southern Indian states. The festival is also known as Sita Ashtami. It is mainly observed by couples, especially wives. It is said that people who observe all the rituals and traditions on this day in true devotion are blessed with a happy married life. Not only that, all the obstacles in their lives are removed by Mata Sita’s blessings.

We wish you all a very Happy Janaki Jayanti 2021. We wish you spend a great bonding with your family on this auspicious day.

