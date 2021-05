Sita Navami 2021 will be observed this year on May 21. Sita Navami commemorates the birth anniversary of the revered Hindu deity Sita. This day is also known as Sita Jayanti. On this day, married women fast for the long lives of their husbands. and pray to Sita who spent her whole life dedicated to her husband, Lord Ram. Sita is considered the epitome of purity, sacrifice, dedication, courage, and patience. Sita Jayanti is celebrated on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Sita Navami 2021, we will share with you Happy Sita Navami 2021 HD images, wishes, greetings, and SMS to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Hindu deity.

As per the Hindu mythology, Sita was born on Tuesday in Pushya Nakshatra. It is interesting to know that Lord Rama was also born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month and his birth anniversary is known as Ram Navami which is celebrated before Sita Navami. Sita Jayanti falls after one month of Rama Navami in the Hindu calendar. On Sita Navami, customs like Sita Darshan, Aarti, and Maha Abhishekam are practiced to invite the positive quality of Sita on this land. Enthusiasts participate in a major parade in reverence of Sitadevi, Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman, and Lakshman.

Mata Sita was the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Mithila, therefore she is also called by the name Janaki. Thus, this day is also known as Janaki Navami. Hindu mythology states that when King Janaka was ploughing the land to perform a Yajna he found a baby girl in the golden casket. A ploughed land is known as Sita hence King Janaka gave the baby girl name 'Sita'.

Sita Navami Madhyahna's moment will occur at 12:18 pm. The Navami Tithi will begin at 12:23 pm on May 20, 2021, and end at 11:10 am on May 21, 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the celebration of Sita Navami 2021 has to be performed indoors. You can send out Happy Sita Navami 2021 HD images, wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp stickers which are available for free download below.

