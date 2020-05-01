Sita Navami 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS, Quotes and Messages to Celebrate Goddess Sita’s Birth

Happy Sita Navami (File Image)

Sita Navami 2020 Wishes and Greetings: Sita Navami or Sita Jayanti is observed by people of the Hindu community. Sita Navami commemorates the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, who is none other than Goddess Lakshmi’s avatar. Sita Navami 2020 will be celebrated on May 2 (Saturday). People, especially married women, celebrate the festive occasion religiously. Devotees send across latest Sita Navami messages and Sita Navami HD images to their loved ones to wish them on this special day. If you too are in search for Happy Sita Navami 2020 greetings, Sita Navami status, Sita Navami HD wallpapers, Sita Navami HD photos, Happy Sita Jayanti 2020 wishes and messages, you have arrived at the right place.

Goddess Sita, fondly called Mata Sita by devotees, is considered to be the epitome of courage, confidence, sacrifice, and purity. As per mythological legends, Sita was born out of the earth, and was an adopted daughter of King Janaka and his wife, Queen Sunaina. She married Lord Ram and also chose to go alongside him in the 12-year exile. She was there abducted by Ravana, the demon king of Lanka, which led to his mighty downfall. Her life was no bed of roses as she had to leave her husband and Ayodhya and raise her two sons, Luv and Kush as a single mother. You can learn more about Sita Navami, its mythology, puja vidhi, significance and more here.

Sita Navami is observed in several parts of India. To celebrate the occasion, people can send these best Sita Navami 2020 wishes and greetings to their loved ones via popular social messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Hike, Instagram, Snapchat etc. It is an excellent opportunity to reconnect with your loved ones, and with lockdown in place, these amazing Sita Navami 2020 wishes will come handy.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Sita Navami Ka Tyohar Hai, Jagmaga Raha Yeh Sansar Hai. Maa Ki Aradhana Mein Talleen Ho Jao, Apni Har Manokamna Puri Hoti Pao. Sita Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sita Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Sita Apne Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Layen, Mata Sita Ki Sache Mann Se Puja Karein, Sita Navami Ke Pavan Avsar Par Dua Hai Ki Unki Kripa Aap Par Bani Rahe. Sita Navami Ki Shubhkamnayen.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Sita Navami Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai, Priyajan Aur Dost Sada Rahen Aapke Kareeb, Lakshmi Swarupa Sita Har Pareshani Karein Dur, Sita Navami Aapke Liye Shubh Phaldayi. Sita Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

