Happy Sita Navami 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Mata Janaki Photos, Facebook Greetings, SMS and Quotes to Wish on Sita Jayanti

Happy Sita Navami (File Image)

Sita Navami or Sita Jayanti is a famous Hindu festival, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. Devi Sita also called Janaki, is an avatar of Devi Lakshmi and consort of Lord Rama who himself is the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Sita Navami 2020 falls on May 2, and on this day, married women observe fast to please the Goddess. Exchanging greetings and blessings online is also a must new-age ritual that one will observe on the day. That’s why we bring you a collection of Happy Sita Navami 2020 greetings, Sita Navami HD images, Sita Saptami wishes, Sita Jayanti messages in Hindi, Mata Janaki HD photos, Facebook greetings, SMS and a lot more to make the day memorable. Sita Navami 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS, Quotes and Messages to Celebrate Goddess Sita’s Birth.

Sita was born out of the earth. She was discovered in a groove of the ploughed field by King Janaka as per sage Valmiki’s Ramayana. Not only her extraordinary birth, but the human incarnation of Devi Lakshmi remains an epitome of unlimited powers of endurance. On the festive occasion of Sita Navami, it is said that married women pray to Goddess Sita for the wellness and long life of their husbands. Devotees observing fast and rituals on this day are blessed immensely by the Goddess herself. You can learn more about Sita Navami, its mythology, puja vidhi, significance and more here.

Coming back to wishes and greeting, if you, too, are searching for the top trending Sita Navami 2020 wishes and greetings, then your search should end here. We have covered it all for you. Here are some of the most popular and best Sita Navami 2020 messages that you will love to share with your friends, family, relatives, etc. on this auspicious day.

Happy Sita Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Sita Navami Ka Tyohar Hai, Jagmaga Raha Yeh Sansar Hai. Maa Ki Aradhana Mein Talleen Ho Jao, Apni Har Manokamna Puri Hoti Pao. Sita Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Happy Sita Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Sita Apne Jeevan Mein Khushiyan Layen, Mata Sita Ki Sache Mann Se Puja Karein, Sita Navami Ke Pavan Avsar Par Dua Hai Ki Unki Kripa Aap Par Bani Rahe. Sita Navami Ki Shubhkamnayen.

Happy Sita Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Desh Mana Raha Sita Navami Ka Tyohar, Aapko Mile Unka Aashirwad Aur Pyar, Dhan-Dhanya Aur Khushiyon Se Bhara Rahe Ghar Parivar, Dino-Din Badhta Jaye Aap Ka Karobar! Sita Navami 2020 Ki Shubhkamnayen!

Happy Sita Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sita Mata Aapke Sansar Mein Sukh Ki Barsaat Karein, Aur Dukhon Ka Naash Karein, Mata Sita Ke Aashirwad Se Aapka Ghar Aangan Sada Khush-Haal Rahe, Sita Navami 2020 Ki Shubhkamnayen!

Happy Sita Navami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Sita Navami Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai, Priyajan Aur Dost Sada Rahen Aapke Kareeb, Lakshmi Swarupa Sita Har Pareshani Karein Dur, Sita Navami Aapke Liye Shubh Phaldayi. Sita Navami Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

How to Download Sita Navami WhatsApp Stickers Online?

People can also share across these popular 2020 Sita Navami wishes and greetings in the old school way of text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well. Devotees who celebrate the occasion with much fanfare, can download these Sita Navami 2020 HD pictures and compile them into making a creative video GIF and cute video too. If you want to send more festive greetings, then you can do so in the form of WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have also become popular in recent times. HERE is the link to download Sita Navami stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store. We wish everyone a very Happy Sita Navami 2020!