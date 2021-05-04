Every once in a while there comes a pop culture phenomenon that leaves an impact on generations to come. And Star Wars has been known to be one such phenomenon. One of the most famous catch-phrases from this series - May the force be with you, has led to the celebration on May 4. A clever pun, May the Fourth Be with you is also celebrated as Star Wars Day and is dedicated to celebrating the franchise and remembering everything that is great with the series. Star Wars fans across the world are sure to share May the fourth be with you quotes, Happy May 4th Wishes, and May the Fourth WhatsApp Stickers, with family and friends. This is why, here we bring you ten insightful Star Wars sayings to celebrate the galaxy far, far away!

The celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4 was first used in 1979 and has since spread across media and in grassroots celebration. George Lucas’ Star Wars media franchise has been one of the most popular series in the last few decades. On this day Star Wars fans often make it a point to revisit the fandom, share their favourite part of the franchise and discuss everything from their theories to their own fan fictions. May The Fourth gives a creative outlet for Star Wars lovers across the globe to own their love for the series and spread the popularity forward.

May the Fourth also paves the way for various celebrations in cafes, clubs, etc. in fact, there have been various great observances that were held to celebrate this day. From astronauts in the International Space Station watching the movies to parliaments using the famous pun in their defence debates. As we prepare to celebrate Star Wars Day 2021, here are May the fourth be with you quotes, Happy May 4th Wishes, May the Fourth WhatsApp Stickers, and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

“Your Focus Determines Your Reality.” – Qui-Gon Jinn

“Do. Or Do Not. There Is No Try.” – Yoda

“Somebody Has to Save Our Skins.” – Leia Organa

“In My Experience There Is No Such Thing As Luck.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

“So This Is How Liberty Dies…With Thunderous Applause.” – Padmé Amidala

“Your Eyes Can Deceive You. Don’t Trust Them.” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

“Who’s the More Foolish; the Fool, or the Fool Who Follows Him?” – Obi-Wan Kenobi

“This Is a New Day, a New Beginning.” – Ahsoka Tano

“No One’s Ever Really Gone.” – Luke Skywalker

“The Force Will Be With You. Always.” — Obi-Wan Kenobi

In addition to May the Fourth, there are other celebrations around Star Wars Day as well. In Los Angeles, May 25 has been declared as Star Wars Day since it marks the day that Star Wars released. The first such observance was held on May 25, 2007. We hope that this May 4, you explore the fictional wonderland that is Star Wars. and Always, May the Fourth Be With You.

