Mahalaya is a significant occasion in Hindu tradition, observed with devotion across India, particularly in West Bengal. It marks the conclusion of Pitru Paksha, a fortnight dedicated to honouring and offering prayers to ancestors, and ushers in Devi Paksha, the sacred fortnight devoted to Goddess Durga. Mahalaya falls on the Amavasya day in the month of Ashwin, which usually corresponds to September or October. In 2025, Mahalaya falls on Sunday, September 21. To mark this auspicious day, people share Subho Mahalaya 2025 wishes and Happy Mahalaya Amavasya messages, Mahalaya 2025 WhatsApp Stickers, and Mahalaya Facebook Stickers with family and friends. You can also download these Happy Mahalaya 2025 Wishes, Subho Mahalaya Greetings, HD images and Wallpapers and send them online to your loved ones marking the onset of Durga Puja festival. Durga Puja 2025 Calendar With Dates of Mahalaya, Maha Panchami, Sashti, Saptami, Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Bijoya Dashami.

Subho Mahalaya 2025 Wishes To Share With Family and Friends (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Holy Occasion of Mahalaya, May Maa Durga Bless You With Strength, Peace, and Prosperity. Shubho Mahalaya!

Heartfelt Greetings on Mahalaya To Begin Durga Puja Celebrations (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Mahalaya. May This Day Mark the Arrival of Joy, Devotion, and Positivity in Your Life.

Beautiful Mahalaya Images To Send Ahead of Durga Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shubho Mahalaya! May the Divine Powers of Maa Durga Destroy All Darkness and Fill Your Life With Light, Happiness, and Success.

Inspiring Messages and Wishes for a Blessed Mahalaya 2025 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Welcome Maa Durga Into Our Hearts and Homes With Devotion. May Mahalaya Bring Endless Blessings and Harmony to Your Life.

Traditional Mahalaya Greetings To Celebrate the Occasion (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Mahalaya, Let’s Embrace the Spirit of Victory of Good Over Evil. May Maa Durga’s Divine Energy Guide You Always. Shubho Mahalaya!

Subho Mahalaya 2025 WhatsApp Wishes and Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As Mahalaya Ushers In the Aura of Durga Puja, May Your Days Be Filled With Hope, Love, and Positivity. Wishing You Shubho Mahalaya!

As per religious beliefs, it is said that Goddess Durga descended to Earth from Mount Kailash on this day to bless her devotees during the Durga Puja and Navratri festivals. It is believed that Goddess Shakti came to earth with Saraswati, Lakshmi, Kartika and Ganesha to help the people on earth to end the evil forces.

In West Bengal, Mahalaya carries an added cultural and spiritual importance. The day begins with the broadcast of Mahishasura Mardini, a radio program voiced by the legendary Birendra Krishna Bhadra, marking the start of Durga Puja festivities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2025 03:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).