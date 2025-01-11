Durga Puja, also referred to as Durgotsava, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in the Hindu calendar. This grand celebration honors Goddess Durga, the embodiment of power, strength, and virtue. Durgotsava spans five days of vibrant rituals, each with its own significance: Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Vijayadashami (also known as Dussehra). The festival is primarily observed during Shardiya Navratri, the nine-night celebration that is held during the Hindu month of Ashvin. According to religious texts, Durga Puja rituals, including Chandi Path, should commence the day after Mahalaya Amavasya, the final day of Pitru Paksha when Hindus honor their ancestors. Mahalaya itself is not considered suitable for starting any auspicious activities, but it marks the beginning of the preparations for Durga Puja. In this article, we bring you Durga Puja 2025 calendar with dates of Mahalaya, Panchami, Maha Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Nabami and Bijoya Dashami along with the key rituals and significance to celebrate Durgotsav. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Durga Puja 2025 Calendar With Start and End Dates

The Shardiya Navratri festival in 2025 will take place from September 22 to October 1, with the following key Durga Puja dates:

Mahalaya: September 21, 2025

Panchami: September 27, 2025

Maha Shashthi: September 28, 2025

Maha Saptami: September 29, 2025

Maha Ashtami: September 30, 2025

Maha Nabami: October 1, 2025

Bijoya Dashami: October 2, 2025

Key Rituals and Timing of Durga Puja

While Ghatasthapana (the installation of the sacred Kalash, representing the Goddess) traditionally takes place on Pratipada, the first day after Mahalaya Amavasya, different regions have their own customs. In most states, Ghatasthapana or Kalparambha (the invocation of Goddess Durga) happens on Shashthi, the sixth day of the festival. This is the day when Goddess Durga is formally welcomed, and rituals are performed to invite her divine presence. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Durga Puja Symbolism and Significance

One of the most intriguing aspects of Durga Puja is the symbolism surrounding the arrival of the Goddess on a specific vehicle. During Chaitra Navratri earlier in the year, Goddess Durga arrived on a horse, signifying auspicious signs for the year ahead, including good rainfall and crop growth. However, for Shardiya Navratri 2025, it is believed that Maa Durga will arrive riding an elephant. This is considered a positive omen, foretelling abundant rainfall and growth in the country.

However, the departure of Goddess Durga on a buffalo raises concerns. It is said that this signifies potential challenges ahead, including an increase in sickness and sorrow across the nation. This symbolic departure serves as a reminder of the duality of life, where triumph and struggle often coexist.

Durga Puja, culminating in Dussehra, symbolises the victory of good over evil. As devotees worship Goddess Durga during these five days, they seek her blessings for strength, prosperity, and the overcoming of challenges. With these profound meanings attached, the festival remains an important occasion for millions across India and the world to celebrate the divine feminine energy and the power of victory.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

