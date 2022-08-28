Teachers' Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries. In India, this day pays tribute to the second President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a scholar and diplomat, but above all, a teacher, who believed that teachers should be the best minds in the country in order to inspire the future generations. He believed that children are the future of the country and that teachers play a major role in moulding their futures. So, when his students approached him to celebrate his birthday, he insisted that it be celebrated as Teachers' Day to honour all the great teachers who yearn to build a bright future for their students. On this Teachers' Day 2022, learn all about the date, significance and how this day is celebrated in India to honour those who teach us invaluable lessons. Teacher’s Day 2022: From Google Doodle To Twitter Full Of Greetings; Here's How Internet Paid Tribute to All the Teachers,

Date and History of Teachers' Day

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on September 5 every year on Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary. Since he insisted that his birthday be dedicated to all teachers, this day has been celebrated annually since 1962, when he became the President of India. He was a great scholar who wanted to convey to everyone the important role that teachers play. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was his friend, also said that he was above all a great teacher from whom all of us will continue to learn. Because of his contributions to the country, he is remembered and loved after so many years.

Significance and How To Celebrate Teachers’ Day

This day celebrates the important role teachers play in our lives as individuals and students. They guide, teach and point the students in a particular direction. This is why teachers are known to have a major impact on the careers and futures of children. This day is celebrated to honour their patience and dedication to helping their students achieve great heights. In India, Teachers' Day is a major occasion, especially in schools, where events are organised and in some places, senior students dress up as teachers in traditional attire and watch over the younger lot while the teachers are treated and given the day off to rest.

Students also prepare cards, videos and presentations to show their love and respect for teachers. The ones who are no longer in school also make it a point to get in touch with their beloved teachers on this day and send them messages and wishes expressing gratitude for all they have learned from them. Wishing all the educators a very Happy Teachers' Day 2022!

