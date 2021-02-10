Valentine’s Day is celebrated across the world on February 14. While this day-long celebration of love and happiness was heart-warming for all, in recent times people also celebrate the week leading to Valentine’s Day as Valentine’s Week. Valentine’s Week 2021 is from February 7 and the fourth day of this week - February 10 is celebrated as Teddy Day. This celebration is accompanied by the world’s most loved soft toy - the teddy. People also enjoy sharing Happy Teddy Day 2021 wishes and messages, Teddy Day WhatsApp Stickers and Teddy Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures online.

Couples often utilise this opportunity to give each other anything from a dainty and cute teddy to the life-size soft toys that are the perfect cuddle bugs. But Teddy Day celebrations are not just limited to couples. Friends who love the idea of Valentine’s week also take this opportunity to celebrate this day with the most loved and cherished gift - the teddy bear. In more recent times, these gifts have also transformed from the traditional bear soft toys to plushies and even teddy-shaped accessories.

Teddy Day 2021 celebrations are sure to be super special as people strive to celebrate love and togetherness in every possible way. The last year has taught us to be more compassionate and open to love, and these celebrations are a fun way of commemorating just that. As we celebrate Teddy Day 2021, here are some Happy Teddy Day 2021 wishes and messages, Teddy Day WhatsApp Stickers and Teddy Day 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Teddy Day 2021 Wishes For Boyfriend (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Teddy I Am Sending Is Not Just the Teddy, but It’s Me. Hug Me Tight and Wish Me Happy Teddy Day.

Teddy Day 2021 Messages For Boyfriend (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Teddy Bear Day to You My Sweetheart. Like My Teddy You Always Make Me Happy. Love You!

Teddy Day 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Happy Teddy Bear Day, Always Be Happy and Be My Teddy Bear for Life Time.

Teddy Day 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Teddy Bear Day to You My Dear. You Are Cute like Teddy and Smart like Tom Cruise. I Love This Combination.

Teddy Day 2021 Messages For Boyfriend (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lots and Lots of Teddies for You on This Teddy Bear Day. Keep It Safely in Our Going to Be Personal Room.

Teddy Day 2021 GIFs:

Teddy Day GIF (Photo Credits: File Image)

GIF Message Reads: Happy Teddy Day!

Watch Video: Teddy Day Wishes

Valentine’s Day marks the death anniversary of Saint Valentine - who strived all his life and fought to preserve and celebrate true love. In memory of his martyrdom, people enjoy sharing his love for love itself on February 14 every year. While it once began as a feast mainly observed by Christians, Valentine’s Day has grown to become a secular celebration that anyone who cherishes the idea of true love celebrates.

