Teddy Day 2021: It’s the season of love and what better could it be than celebrating Teddy Day with your loved ones! People celebrate the ‘love week’, also popularly known as Valentine’s Week, amidst splendid festivities and lovey-dovey activities with their near and dear ones. The top trends on search engine Google on this day are ‘Teddy Day in India’, ‘Teddy Bear Day’, ‘Teddy Day quotes’, etc. If you are someone who is also searching for details about Teddy Day 2021’s observance, then you have arrived at the right place. We bring all you need to know about 2021 Teddy Day – its date, celebrations, significance and more.

Teddy Day 2021 Date

The event of Teddy Day is celebrated annually in India. It is observed on the 4th day of the love-filled Valentine Week. Like every year, Teddy Day 2021 will be celebrated on February 10, i.e., Wednesday. Here’s a look at the date sheet of Valentines Week 2021 here.

Valentines Dates 2021: Valentines Week 2021 Timetable, Calendar and Schedule

Day Date Day Valentine Day 1 February 7 Sunday Rose Day 2 February 8 Monday Propose Day 3 February 9 Tuesday Chocolate Day 4 February 10 Wednesday Teddy Day 5 February 11 Thursday Promise Day 6 February 12 Friday Hug Day 7 February 13 Saturday Kiss Day 8 February 14 Sunday Valentine’s Day

How To Celebrate Teddy Day?

Celebrating Teddy Day is any lover’s delight. Gifting cute, little, fluffy teddy bears to your loved ones is one sweet feeling everyone longs for. It is a gift that makes your partner feel unique and beloved. Many people club other items such as chocolates, rings, pendants, greeting cards, shopping coupons, etc. on this day.

Teddy Day is celebrated amidst great joy and love. Couples spend a great time together, hanging out, or even going on long drives.

Teddy Day Significance

Teddy Day is one of the cutest day couples celebrate in the Valentines Week. Girls love teddy bears a lot. Given how the trend is currently, a lot of guys prefer it too. Gifting a Teddy holds a great significance as it fills your presence in your absence. You can’t be with your loved one 24/7, but can be with the Teddy bear they gift. Hence, many couples express their love and care by giving cute Teddy bears to their loved ones.

We wish you all a very ‘Happy Teddy Day 2021’. We hope you have a great Teddy Day with your lovers, partners, and crush, and spend a romantic Valentine Week ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2021 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).